Take-Two Interactive hails "strong results" as Q2 2025 net bookings rise to $1.47 billion

Take-Two Interactive marks "another consecutive quarter of strong results," with net bookings up 2% to $1.47 billion, in line with the top of its guidance range.

Both Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto 5 "overperformed expectations," the latter selling 205 million units worldwide to date. The company also reports that its GTA+ subscription service grew its membership by 35% year-on-year after adding Bully to the available games library.

The numbers

For the three months ending September 30, 2024:

Net revenue : $1.35 billion (up 4% year-on-year)

: $1.35 billion (up 4% year-on-year) Net loss : £365.5 million (down 39% year-on-year)

: £365.5 million (down 39% year-on-year) Total net bookings: $1.47 billion (up 2%)

The highlights

Take-Two Interactive has reaffirmed its 2025 net bookings guidance range of $5.55 to $5.65 billion, confident of results that are "sequential increases and record levels of net bookings in fiscal years 2026 and 2027."

Net bookings from recurrent consumer spending (RCS) were up 6%, accounting for 81% of all net bookings. Take-Two specifically highlights NBA 2K25 and NBA 2K24, Grand Theft Auto Online, Grand Theft Auto V, Toon Blast, Match Factory!, Empires & Puzzles, Words With Friends, Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Online, and Toy Blast as the biggest earners for recurrent consumer spending.

The company notes a number of releases between July and September 2024, including Game of Thrones: Legends, NBA 2K25, and Red Dead Redemption on PC.

Sid Meier's Civilization 7, WWE 2K25, Grand Theft Auto 6, Borderlands 4, Mafia: The Old Country, CSR Racing 3, and Judas are listed as upcoming games, with GTA 6 marked releasing in the "fall of calendar 2026."

"As we look ahead, we believe that Take-Two remains exceedingly well-positioned for the long-term. Our vision is clear, our talent is unparalleled, and we have one of the strongest portfolios of owned intellectual property in our industry," said CEO Strauss Zelnick.

"With many exciting new titles coming in Fiscal 2026 – including Grand Theft Auto VI in the fall, Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country – we expect to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Take-Two Interactive also confirmed the sale of Private Division for an undisclosed sum, as it drops the indie-focused publishing label to focus on larger projects.