SuperScale raises $1.2m in funding round

SuperScale has raised $1.2 million in a funding round to support its new game business analytics service, SuperPlatform.

The investment was led by existing investors Across Private Investments, LevelUp Ventures, Zero One Hundred, and Venture to Future Fund in addition to new investor Strecko Investments.

SuperScale will extend the funding round by a further $2.15 million by the end of the year.

Its game business analytics platform provides studios with a single source of insights from over 40 sources covering marketing, product, and finance.

It also includes features such as predictive modelling and automated data health monitoring to tailor to companies using the platform.

SuperPlatform soft-launched in August 2024, with 60 studios using the platform so far.

"SuperPlatform is our flagship software-as-a-service offering, and is the culmination of eight years of internal development encompassing all the tools and models developed by SuperScale," said SuperScale CEO and founder Ivan Trančik.

"It has already delivered record profits to our partners as part of our existing complementary solutions and, by offering it as a unified platform, we can empower a much broader range of studios to achieve unprecedented results."

Last June, SuperScale raised $5.4 million in a Series A funding round led by Venture to Future Fund.