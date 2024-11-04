Supercell acquires Space Ape

Supercell increased its investment in Space Ape, acquiring the London-based studio.

The Finnish company already owned 62% of Space Ape, with this acquisition due to close by spring 2025, with a London office operational by then as well.

This will be Supercell's first office in the UK, with CEO Ilkka Paananen commenting: "We believe the best teams create the best games, so we are really excited to find our place within London's incredibly talented games ecosystem by joining forces with Space Ape.

"This move will bring in amazing new colleagues and make our games teams even stronger. With the best talent globally, we move faster on our mission of creating great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever."

Space Ape CEO John Earner added: "We've loved working closely with Supercell for many years, and this move is the next stage in that partnership. I am so proud of Space Ape's contribution to the gaming industry over the last twelve years. I am looking forward to this next step in our evolution as part of the Supercell team."