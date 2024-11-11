Super Mario Party Jamboree launches at No.1 | Japan Monthly Charts

Super Mario Party Jamboree debuted at No.1 on Japan's charts for October, selling over 227,500 units within its first two weeks.

According to Famitsu, the title performed better than its predecessor Mario Party Superstars, which moved 245,000 copies within the same period following its release on October 29, 2021.

The Top 10 was dominated by new releases and PS5 titles, including the debut of a brand new IP from Atlus – Metaphor: ReFantazio. The game sold 133,000 copies between its two versions on PS5 and PS4, making the biggest monthly sales of 2024 so far in terms of new IP.

Square Enix's Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven sold a combined total of 115,000 copies across Switch, PS5, and PS4. It charted twice in the Top 10 at No.6 on Switch and No.8 on PS5, with the PS4 version at No.20.

Looking at publishers, Nintendo remained at the top with 35.9% of the market share at ¥3.6 billion ($23.3 million). Atlus jumped from No.16 to No.2 with a 13.2% share at ¥1.3 billion ($8.4 million) courtesy of Metaphor: ReFantazio's launch.

Switch was once again the best selling format in October, having sold 976,520 boxed games with 64.4% of the total market share.

Nintendo also dominated the hardware charts, with the Switch having sold 242,466 units across its three models. Both editions of the PS5 followed in second, selling a combined 47,615 units.

Here are Japan's Top 10 best-selling physical games from September 30, 2024 to October 27, 2024, courtesy of Famitsu: