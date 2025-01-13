Super Evil Megacorp studio head Ian Fielding appointed CEO

Super Evil Megacorp studio head Ian Fielding has been appointed CEO as Kristian Segerstrale becomes executive chair of the developer.

Fielding joined Super Evil in 2021 after holding positions at Insomniac Games and Riot Games. He was senior production manager at the latter, where he helped launch and operate Valorant.

As studio head at Super Evil, Fielding has overseen the studio's growth from a mobile-first developer to cross-platform.

He was also executive producer on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate. GamesIndustry.biz recently spoke to Super Evil about the game, and how it wants to continue implementing co-op and crossplay into future titles.

"It's been an honour to work closely with such a talented leader as Kristian Segerstrale, and I look forward to collaborating with him in his new role," said Fielding.

"I'm excited for the future of Super Evil as we begin to realise the long-term plans we have in motion to grow Super Evil into a top-tier independent studio with world-class talent that creates unforgettable shared gaming experiences."

Segerstrale added: "I am very proud of what we have built as a long-lasting independent games company. Our recent years' success is largely thanks to Ian's stewardship.

"We see an enormous opportunity ahead and I believe Super Evil is set up to succeed with Ian as CEO, as the business leader helming our incredibly committed team."