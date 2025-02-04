Sumo Group to refocus business on "development services for partners"

Sumo Group has announced it will be refocusing its business to cater "exclusively on development services for partners", resulting in a restructure and potential layoffs.

Following an internal announcement, the firm said the change will "provide a better platform for us to focus on our core strengths and return to a thriving business."

"Unavoidably this transition will have an impact on our studios and people," it said. "We are committed to minimising the impact as much as possible, exploring all options to retain talent and supporting those affected with transparency, care, and compassion."

It clarified that the change will have "no impact on existing or future commitments with partners."

Sumo is known for its work as a partner developer on titles including Team Sonic Racing, Snake Pass, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Last June, Sumo announced cuts to its business of up to 15% resulting in nearly 250 employees being made redundant.