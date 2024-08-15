SteamOS support coming to ROG Ally and other handhelds

Valve has confirmed SteamOS support is coming to the Asus ROG Ally and other third-party handhelds.

As reported by The Verge, Valve designer Lawrence Yang confirmed the news after an update had been spotted in the latest SteamOS patch notes.

"The note about ROG Ally keys is related to third-party device support for SteamOS," said Yang. "The team is continuing to work on adding support for additional handhelds on SteamOS."

Yang said Valve is "making progress" for SteamOS to be available on devices like the ROG Ally, but it "isn't ready to run out of the box just yet."

He also confirmed that progress has been made for dual-boot support, with Windows drivers being prepped for Steam Deck OLED.

"There's no update on the timing for dual boot support – it's still a priority, but we haven't been able to get there just yet," Yang said.