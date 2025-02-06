Steam now warns players if early access games have been abandoned

Steam now warns players when games released in early access have not been recently updated.

As spotted by SteamDB, early access games that have not recently received an update will now carry a warning to prospective players, stating: "The last update made by the developer was over [X] months ago.

"The information and timeline described by the developers here may no longer be up to date".

It's thought the message will display for games that haven't been updated for 12 months or more.

Valve has yet to publicly comment on the feature, but it's likely to have been introduced due to the rise in early access releases.

Back in November, Valve updated its guidelines for season passes, including new rules regarding release schedules.