Steam Deck to launch in Australia this November

Valve will finally be launching its Steam Deck in Australia this November.

The announcement was made at PAX Australia, currently taking place in Melbourne, with the handheld available in the country two years and nine months after its original release.

The Verge reported that the original LCD model with 256 GB of storage will set consumers back AU$649 ($437). Valve will also release the Steam Deck's OLED model in two versions, the 512GB one for AU$899 ($605), and the 1TB option for AU$1,049 ($706).

The exact release date of the device in the country has not been shared at this time.

The original Steam Deck shipped in February 2022, with the OLED version unveiled in November 2023.