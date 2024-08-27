Steam breaks record with 37m concurrent players across entire platform

Steam reached just over 37 million concurrent users this weekend, breaking records for the platform.

As reported by PC Gamer, Steam logged 37.2 million players for the first time on Sunday – up from its previous record of 33.2 million users at the start of the year.

This new record came nearly a week after the release of Black Myth: Wukong, which became the best performing single-player game of all time on Steam with 2.13 million players at launch.

PUBG remains the top game for concurrent users on Steam, having topped out at 3.3 million players at its peak.