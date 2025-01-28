Staff take to LinkedIn to reveal "mass layoffs" at Moon Active

Moon Active has reportedly let go of at least 20 employees, primarily from its Lithuanian office, although staff from Poland, Armenia, Ukraine, Türkiye, and Israel have also been impacted.

The Lithuanian team had once worked for Melsoft before Moon acquired it in 2020.

Whilst the company has yet to formally confirm the layoffs, App2Top reports dozens of former staff "simultaneously" announced they were looking for work on LinkedIn, and a Glassdoor whistleblower revealed "it was nice to work there for five years until [...] mass layoffs of [sic] January 2025."

In November 2021, Coin Master developer Moon Active raised $300 million in funding.

The swath of job cuts from last year seems to be continuing in 2025. In January alone, we've reported on the closure of Freejam, Splash Damage, Piranha Games, Jar of Sparks, as well as 185 jobs cut by Ubisoft.

Earlier today, we reported that Fast Travel Games had cut 30 jobs, primarily in its publishing, marketing, and admin departments, and Phoenix Labs laif off "majority" of workforce.