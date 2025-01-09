Squid Game: Unleashed reaches over 10m installs

Netflix's Squid Game: Unleashed has reached an estimated 10.7 million downloads, according to App Magic data.

As reported by Pocket Gamer, the battle royale multiplayer has become Netflix's fifth most downloaded title. The game launched globally on December 17, 2024, ahead of Squid Game's second season.

Most of Squid Game: Unleashed's downloads are from Apple's App Store at 7.4 million installs, with 3.3 million from Google Play.

The United States was the top country for installs at 1.8 million, followed by Brazil with 1.1 million downloads.

Unlike other Netflix games, Squid Game: Unleashed is currently free to download and access for a limited period.