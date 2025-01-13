Square Enix updates harassment policy protecting employees

Square Enix has updated its group customer harassment policy that protects its employees and partners.

As detailed on its website, customers who harass Square Enix employees could now face legal action as a result of their actions.

"There are instances where certain customers take actions directly or through our support centers, or towards our group executives, employees, and partners," the firm said.

"Should Square Enix determine that an individual has engaged in an action against one of our employees or partners that exceeds socially acceptable behaviour or is harmful, we reserve our right to cease providing support services or to refrain from providing our group's products and services.

"Square Enix reserves its right to protect its employees and partners and to take legal action or criminal proceedings upon consulting the police and/or lawyers."