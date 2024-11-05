Square Enix to seemingly move away from platform exclusivity

Square Enix is looking to launch its games simultaneously on all platforms more regularly.

That's according to a 4Gamer interview with Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida (as translated by Eurogamer), with the Final Fantasy 14 producer and director saying Square Enix is looking to move away from platform exclusivity.

He shared that the upcoming Fantasian Neo Dimension will be releasing on Xbox Series X|S at the same time as on PlayStation 5 and PC, on December 5, 2024.

"In the future, Square Enix titles will be released simultaneously on each platform more and more, but since this is close to the first release, we would like Xbox users to play it as well," he said.

Historically, a lot of Square Enix games have been PlayStation exclusives, which has recently led to a bit of a sales and identity crisis for the Japanese company, as our contributor editor Rob Fahey recently highlighted.