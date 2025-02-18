Square Enix to end support for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles on iOS

Square Enix has announced it will be shutting down Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered on iOS.

In a statement, the firm explained it had been made aware of issues regarding in-app purchases that were the result of "changes made to the in-app purchases model."

"Further investigation revealed that we are unable to completely fix the bug and implement the new changes, making it unlikely to resume service for the game," it wrote. "Thus, we must regretfully announce that we will end support for the iOS version."

Customers who bought additional content in January 2024 or later are eligible for refunds, which can be made via contacting Apple support.

Square Enix advises customers with questions about this process to contact its customer support center by August 31, 2025.

Despite being shut down on iOS, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered will continue to be available on other platforms.