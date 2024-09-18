Square Enix says sales of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 16 "did not meet expectations"

Square Enix has confirmed sales of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 16 "did not meet expectations."

That's according to president Takashi Kiryu, who said back in May: "In the HD Games sub-segment, we released multiple new titles, including major titles such as Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but profits unfortunately did not meet our expectations."

As spotted by our sister site, Eurogamer.net, Kiryu's comments had not been made publicly available until now.

Similarly, Kiryu said sales of Foamstars were also "not as strong as expected," likely prompting the decision to make the game free-to-play last month.

At the time the president made these statements to investors, Final Fantasy 16 had been out since June 2023 – which was about 11 months – and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth had been released in February 2024.

Square Enix released its financial earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2024, at the beginning of August. It reported a significant decrease in net sales compared to the previous fiscal quarter.

The publisher attributed the drop in its Digital Entertainment revenue – which encompasses its video games business – to a decline in sales of new titles in Q1 2025, including SaGa: Emerald Beyond and the Steam launch of the HD remastered collection of Kingdom Hearts.