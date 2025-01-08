Splash Damage jobs at risk following Transformers: Reactivate cancellation

Splash Damage has cancelled its 1-4 player online action game, Transformers: Reactivate, putting an unknown number of jobs at risk.

In a statement, the studio acknowledged it was a "very difficult" decision, but as a result of the cancellation, "despite every effort, a number of roles across the studio are now potentially at risk of redundancy."

The formal statement stopped short, however, explain why the game was cancelled.

"This decision did not come lightly, and it is a difficult time for the studio and our people. We want to take a moment to thank the team who worked on Transformers for their dedication and passion," the statement explained.

"Hasbro was an incredible and supportive partner throughout, and we hope to work with them again. To the many fans, your excitement and support helped keep us going."

Splash Damage added that "while not being able to see the game through to release was "painful, having to say goodbye to friends and colleagues hurts even more."

"We're now focused on doing everything we can to support them through this rough period, just as we are committed to caring for those who will stay with us as we build a stronger Splash Damage for the future," the statement concluded. "Thank you for your compassion and understanding."

The news follows yesterday's blow that Rocksteady also quietly initiated a second round of layoffs in three months just before the holidays.