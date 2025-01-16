Soul Assembly cuts 15% of workforce

Just Dance VR developer Soul Assembly has laid off 15% of its staff.

As reported by UploadVR, employees across its QA, marketing, and animation departments have been affected.

"This decision was taken to ensure the studio is aligned with the requirements of our upcoming projects," said Soul Assembly CEO David Solari. "We are providing support to the affected team members as they transition to new opportunities and thank them for their contributions.

"This step was necessary to position the company for future success during a challenging time for the gaming industry."

Employees affected have been sharing the news on LinkedIn, including 3D artist Kristina Jonaityte, QA technician Simon Kent, QA team lead Jamie Keys, and senior character artist Jonathan Pearmain.

"It seems I've once again been caught in the ups and downs of the industry," wrote Pearmin. "I've been made redundant, effective from the end of this week."

Based in Leamington Spa, Soul Assembly was formed in 2022 after being spun out of Pixel Toys. As of 2023, the studio has over 70 employees.

It has developed titles including Drop Dead: The Cabin, Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, and Last Stand.