Sony's new patents include AI system to predict player behaviour and reduce online lag

Sony has patented several new systems, including one designed to harness AI to help predict player behaviour, and another to adapt DualSense controllers to be more realistic weapons.

The first seeks to utilise AI tech and anticipate player movements in a bid to reduce lag. By using a camera to study and record player actions, Sony's exploring how accurately AI can predict player behaviour.

Other patents recently uncovered also propose using AI to impersonate players to catch cheats online, and providing in-game help should the microphone or controller detect player frustration.

As reported by Gamerant, in a separate patent filing - which was submitted last summer but only recently released publicly - Sony has also patented a trigger attachment to improve gunplay realism. In the diagrams presented, players hold the controller sideways and aim down between the R1 and R2 buttons.

In December, Electronic Arts added 23 new patents to its public library of free accessibility tools, including patents for photosensitivity analysis plugins, intelligent personalised speech recognition, and generating expressive speech audio from text data.