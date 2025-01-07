Sony unveils prototype VR headset Xyn for "creating 3D objects for films, animation, and games"

Sony is launching a new "extended reality" headset called Xyn.

Introduced at CES last year and debuted today, January 7, Xyn - pronounced "zin" - has been developed for "creating 3D objects for films, animation, and games" and features 4K OLED displays, video passthrough, and "support for third-party design, modelling, and production software."

Sony said that by harnessing its "unique technology," Xyn can "accurately capture the real world and seamlessly integrates with a wide range of third-party tools to enable flexible workflow."

As detailed by The Verge, a video of the device in action shows the headset's screen can be flipped upwards when not in use, as well as compatibility with its accompanying new app, Xyn Motion Studio.

At this time, there's still no concrete release date or price point.

Sony's announcement comes shortly after Meta's Quest Pro headset was formally withdrawn from sale.

Sony recently increased its stake in Kadokawa Corporation, making it the FromSoftware parent's biggest shareholder.