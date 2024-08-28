Sony raising PS5 console and accessory prices in Japan

Sony has increased the recommended retail prices of PlayStation 5 and its accessories in Japan.

In a notice issued on the PlayStation blog, the price changes will come into effect on September 2.

The standard PlayStation 5 console will now cost ¥79,980 ($554), a $90 increase from its current price of ¥66,980 ($464).

The digital edition will be ¥79,980 ($554), which is also a $90 increase from its current price of ¥59,980 ($416).

As for accessories, the DualSense controller will cost between ¥11,480 ($79) to ¥11,980 ($83) compared to the current price of ¥9,480 ($66) to ¥9,980 ($69).

The PlayStation Portal will increase from ¥29,980 ($208) to ¥34,980 ($242), while the PlayStation VR2 headset will see a price increase of $105 from ¥74,980 ($519) to ¥89,980 ($624).

The publisher cited "the recent challenging external environment" and "current fluctuations in the global economic situation" for the decision.

PlayStation 5 prices were previously increased in Japan last August due to the "global economic environment."

In its most recent financial report, Sony reported that hardware sales saw a 21% decline to ¥146 billion ($1.01 billion). The PlayStation 5 shifted 2.4 million units compared to 3.3 million last year.