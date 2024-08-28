Skip to main content

Sony raising PS5 console and accessory prices in Japan

Firm cited "current fluctuations in the global economic situation" for decision

News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Sony has increased the recommended retail prices of PlayStation 5 and its accessories in Japan.

In a notice issued on the PlayStation blog, the price changes will come into effect on September 2.

The standard PlayStation 5 console will now cost ¥79,980 ($554), a $90 increase from its current price of ¥66,980 ($464).

The digital edition will be ¥79,980 ($554), which is also a $90 increase from its current price of ¥59,980 ($416).

As for accessories, the DualSense controller will cost between ¥11,480 ($79) to ¥11,980 ($83) compared to the current price of ¥9,480 ($66) to ¥9,980 ($69).

The PlayStation Portal will increase from ¥29,980 ($208) to ¥34,980 ($242), while the PlayStation VR2 headset will see a price increase of $105 from ¥74,980 ($519) to ¥89,980 ($624).

The publisher cited "the recent challenging external environment" and "current fluctuations in the global economic situation" for the decision.

PlayStation 5 prices were previously increased in Japan last August due to the "global economic environment."

In its most recent financial report, Sony reported that hardware sales saw a 21% decline to ¥146 billion ($1.01 billion). The PlayStation 5 shifted 2.4 million units compared to 3.3 million last year.

