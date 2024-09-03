Sony pulls Concord from sale with immediate effect

Sony is immediately pulling hero shooter Concord from sale and turning off its servers a week today, September 6.

Although Firewalk Studios' AA shooter released less than two weeks ago on August 23, Firewalk Studios' game director Ryan Ellis confirmed in a statement posted to PlayStation Blog that it would be taking the game offline whilst the team "determine the best path ahead."

"We’ve been listening closely to your feedback since the launch of Concord on PlayStation 5 and PC and want to thank everyone who has joined the journey aboard the Northstar," Ellis wrote, thanking players and Concord's "passionate community" for their support.

"However, while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognise that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended. Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.

"While we determine the best path ahead, Concord sales will cease immediately and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased the game for PS5 or PC."

Once refunds have been processed, players will no longer have access to the game.

