Sony dismisses claims it destroyed former director's reputation, alleging he engaged in "consistent misconduct"

Sony has hit back at claims it maligned the reputation of former Marathon reboot director Chris Barrett, purporting its investigations had uncovered "consistent" misconduct wherein he would target a "lower-level, female employee he wasn't working with directly, initially engaged in friendly conversation, and progressively pushed boundaries", "often referenc[ing] his wealth and his ability to advance their careers."

Back in December, former Marathon reboot director Barrett filed a lawsuit against Bungie and Sony for "deliberately destroy[ing his] reputation by falsely, and publicly, insinuating they had 'investigated' Barrett and 'found' he had engaged in sexual misconduct," and to avoid paying him a $45 million payment.

Barrett was fired by Bungie last year following an internal investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour against female colleagues. In court papers, Barrett's lawyers suggest his former employer "did not care that none of it was true; they had blatant motivations for their brazen scheme," only wanting to "shift blame for and deflect attention away from their massive business failures."

As first reported by Game File's Stephen Totilo, Sony has now responded to Barrett's claims.

"The investigation revealed that Barrett's misconduct with each employee was consistent: he targeted a lower-level, female employee he wasn't working with directly, initially engaged in friendly conversation, and progressively pushed boundaries with the employee by making subtle references to her physical appearance or expressing his interest romantically," its response stated.

"Barrett attempted to create an unprofessional level of intimacy with his victims. He requested to follow personal Instagram accounts and would express anger to the women if they failed to respond to his messages. He would bring up inappropriate topics like their body, their relationships, his marriage, or his desire to date them.

"He would demand that they participate in sexually charged games of 'Truth or Dare' and 'Ask Me Anything'. He texted them at all hours of the day and night. He offered to buy them gifts. He often referenced his wealth and his ability to advance their careers," the statement continued.

"Barrett’s predatory behaviour caused victims to seek guidance from other Bungie employees on how to manage Barrett’s constant boundary-pushing given that he was a long-standing, senior member of the company. Multiple victims reported to Human Resources during the investigation that they were afraid for their jobs during these encounters."

In response to Totilo's report, Barrett's legal representative said: "Sony continues to disingenuously cherry-pick text messages and alleged conversations and make unsupported and conclusory statements to defame Christopher and justify terminating him to avoid paying him what he was owed under his employment agreements. It is telling that Sony does not include the full text messages as exhibits, or the full content of these conversations, and nothing in Sony’s response provides a legitimate legal or factual basis to terminate Christopher for cause.

"Christopher is confident that when all the evidence is presented, it will be clear that Sony engaged in a scheme to strip him of his role and the equity awards he earned for his 25 years of loyal service to the company."