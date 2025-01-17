Sony confirms cancellation of live service projects from Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games

Sony has confirmed the cancellation of two unannounced live service titles from Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games.

As reported by Bloomberg, a spokesperson said the projects were shut down "following a recent review." It reiterated that PlayStation is dedicated to making online and single-player games.

"Bend and Bluepoint are highly accomplished teams who are valued members of the PlayStation Studios family, and we are working closely with each studio to determine what are the next projects," the spokesperson said.

Neither studio will be shut down, but it's unclear how this decision will impact employees and whether layoffs will occur.

In a memo seen by Bloomberg, Sony said it is "working closely with Bend and Bluepoint" and "plan[s] to do everything we can to ensure there is minimal business impact."

Bend Studio has been a first-party developer for Sony since 2000 and is known for its work on the Days Gone franchise.

Bluepoint Games was acquired by Sony in 2021 as a first-party studio focused on developing remasters and remakes including Uncharted, God of War, and Demon Souls.

Last September, Sony pulled its live service hero shooter Concord from sale two weeks after its August release. Its servers were then turned off on September 6.

A month later, Sony shuttered Concord's developer Firewalk Studios alongside Neon Koi after evaluating its "games portfolio and status of [its] projects."