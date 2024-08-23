Sony announces incubator program for MENA developers

Sony has launched the MENA Hero Project, an incubator program which aims to identify and support local developers in the Middle East and North Africa games market.

Announced in a blog post, the program will offer support for developers based in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Support will include mentorship, training, and project-based investment.

"Through the MENA Hero Project, we aim to drive growth and innovation with game developers in the MENA region," Sony wrote.

"SIE strives to lower the barrier of entry and showcase the most incredible talents emerging from this region."