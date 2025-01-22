Sonic the Hedgehog 4 to release in March 2027

Paramount Pictures has revealed that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will release in cinemas on March 19, 2027.

Pre-production on the fourth installment of the series was announced the day before Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hit theatres on December 20, 2024.

The third film reached $211.5 million during its first week in cinemas. As of writing, it has grossed $422.4 million globally according to Box Office Mojo.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has grossed more than the first two installments of the film series. 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog made $319.7 million, while 2022's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 made $405.4 million.

By early January 2025, the Sonic franchise had earned over $1 billion at the global box office.