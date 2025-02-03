Skip to main content

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 becomes second-highest-grossing video game movie of all time

Earning $462m worldwide, Sonic 3 has surpassed Detective Pikachu's $450m

News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has become the second-highest-grossing video game movie of all time.

Second only to The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $1.26bn, the third Sonic the Hedgehog movie has earned $462m worldwide, cementing itself as one of the world's most successful video game movies ever.

By comparison, Detective Pikachu grossed $450m, whilst 2016's Warcraft secured $439m.

Rampage, Uncharted, and the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie grossed $428m, $407m, and $405m, respectively.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will release in cinemas on March 19, 2027.

