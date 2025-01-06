Sonic movie franchise grosses over $1bn at global box office

Paramount Pictures' Sonic film franchise has surpassed $1 billion at the box office worldwide.

As reported by Eurogamer, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 grossed $336.3 million globally following its December 20 debut, reaching $211.5 million during its first week in cinemas.

The first and second Sonic films, released in 2020 and 2022, generated $725.2 million combined and have since amassed $181 million in consumer spending for online purchases and rentals.

The third film, which stars Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog, was critically well-received with an 86% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A fourth film is currently in development.

"We are so overjoyed with the amazing response to the Sonic the Hedgehog films from audiences and fans around the world, and are proud to be part of the incredible, world-class filmmaking team that has come together to build this franchise," said producers Neal H Mortiz and Toby Ascher.

"We make these movies for the fans; and their passion, support, and love for these characters is what drives us every day to continue creating the fast, funny, and action-packed stories that make up the ever-expanding Sonic universe."