Something Wicked reportedly hit with layoffs

Something Wicked Games has reportedly cut an unknown number of staff.

As reported by Game Developer, senior animator Eric Webb shared on LinkedIn last Friday that the studio "had to lay off most of [its] staff."

Graphics programmer Andrew Woloszyn also posted to LinkedIn writing that he had been "caught up in the layoffs at Something Wicked," while lead narrative designer Jessica Sliwinski shared that she is currently looking for work.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Something Wicked for further clarification.

Something Wicked was founded in 2022 by Jeff Gardiner, Charles Staples, and Ekram Rashid, who had all previously worked for Bethesda franchises such as Fallout and Starfield.

The 12-person studio is currently working on its debut RPG title, Wyrdsong.