Social First secures $4.2m in funding

Social First has raised $4.2 million in a seed funding round.

Led by Crowberry Capital, the Finnish studio also received funding from Business Finland and an increased stake from original pre-seed investor Play Ventures.

The money raised will support development of its upcoming untitled game, a cross platform social MMO which is set for early access release later this year.

Social First was founded in late 2021 by former Kukouri exectuives Kim Soares and Mikko Kähärä, the studio is currently comprised of 20 industry veterans from studios including Ubisoft, Rovio, and Paradox Interactive.

"We are incredibly impressed with Social First team's extensive experience," said Crowberry Capital founding partner Hekla Arnardóttir. "Their early release numbers have shown enviable traction, reflecting their deep understanding of social games.

"We are excited to back them through their early launch and look forward to seeing them redefine the social gaming landscape."

Play Ventures founding partner Harri Manninen added: "Social First's team has extremely ambitious goals for their game, and they have already built an enthusiastic community around their early playtests with amazing results."