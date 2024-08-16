Silent Hill: Ascension wins at 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Genvid's Silent Hill: Ascension has won the award for Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming at the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The interactive streaming series ran from October 31, 2023 to July 15, 2024. Comprised of 22 episodes, the series followed a choose-your-own-adventure style narrative with story outcomes decided by viewers.

Silent Hill: Ascension was developed in Unreal Engine utilising the platform's MetaHuman Creator.

"We are honoured to receive this award from the jury at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences," said Genvid CEO Jacob Novak. "I would like to thank our team members around the world – the more than 300 writers, artists, developers, QA testers, mocap performers, voice actors, localisation editors – who made this possible.

"I would also like to thank Konami Digital Entertainment for their incredible support, and our myriad partners including Bad Robot Games, Behaviour Interactive, Senscape, Streamline, Google and Epic Games, all of whom contributed to this win."

Genvid's next project is DC Heroes United, which will debut later this year.

The 76th Creative Emmy Awards will be presented over two nights at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 7 and September 8, 2024.