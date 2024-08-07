Shipyard Games shuts down

Finnish mobile developer Shipyard Games has announced its closure.

As reported by PocketGamer, CEO and co-founder Andreas Wedenberg cited a lack of investment as the main reason for it shutting down in a message posted to the studio's Discord server.

"Unfortunately, the company situation is critical, we have been running out of money and our previous investor didn't want to continue supporting us despite how promising the game was," Wedenberg said, referring to its recent release Wizards & Kingdoms GO.

"This means that with all our sorrow we will shut down the company in about two months. The game will not receive more updates and because we can't keep paying for the servers, the game will eventually be taken offline."

Wedenberg concluded: "We sincerely appreciate so much [for] all of your help, amazing feedback, bug reports, memes, tutorials, kind words for the team. We are very sorry we could not finish the game you all deserve, but unfortunately often dreams need money to become true, and we ran out of it."

Shipyard Games was founded in 2017. A couple months later, Supercell invested $2.9 million in the studio.