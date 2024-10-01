Sharkmob London faces layoffs after game cancelled

Sharkmob is facing layoffs at its London studio after cancelling one of the games it had in development, with an unknown number of jobs now at risk.

The studio informed GamesIndustry.biz of the news via a statement, with the London team now entering a consultation period to assess how much of a reduction in headcount is needed.

Sharkmob told us it aims to "try and minimise this impact."

"As you know, our industry is facing challenges, meaning we must adapt to focus on the right opportunities as a business," the statement red. "Our team in London has been working on an unannounced game for some time and it is with regret that we now have to announce that this project has been cancelled.

"The decision to cancel the game, unfortunately means there will be a reduction in the number of people we can support in the London studio… This is an incredibly difficult time, and our focus is to provide the support and guidance to those potentially impacted."

Meanwhile, Exoborne – the open-world extraction shooter in development at Sharkmob's Malmö studio – is unaffected by the London cancellation, with the company emphasising that the "team remains committed to [its] development."