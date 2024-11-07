Skip to main content

Sega to delist multiple games from Classics collections

Owned titles will still be available in players' libraries

Image credit: Sega
Sophie McEvoy avatar
News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Published on

Sega is delisting select games and bundles from its Classics collections on digital storefronts starting December 6, 2024.

On its support website, the firm announced that these titles will be unavailable for new purchases, but owned games will still be available in players' libraries.

The Sega Genesis Classics bundle will be delisted from Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, with the addition of the Mega Drive bundle on Steam.

Those with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will still be able to play individual classic titles.

Games including Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, Virtua Fighter 2, and Altered Beast will be delisted on both Xbox and Steam, with other individual titles specific to each platform.

Read this next

Sophie McEvoy avatar
Sophie McEvoy is a Staff Writer at GamesIndustry.biz. She is based in Hampshire and has been a gaming & entertainment journalist since 2018.
Related topics
Retail SEGA