Sega to delist multiple games from Classics collections

Sega is delisting select games and bundles from its Classics collections on digital storefronts starting December 6, 2024.

On its support website, the firm announced that these titles will be unavailable for new purchases, but owned games will still be available in players' libraries.

The Sega Genesis Classics bundle will be delisted from Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, with the addition of the Mega Drive bundle on Steam.

Those with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will still be able to play individual classic titles.

Games including Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, Virtua Fighter 2, and Altered Beast will be delisted on both Xbox and Steam, with other individual titles specific to each platform.