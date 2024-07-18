Sega reaches settlement against staff member's harasser

Sega has won a legal dispute against an individual who harassed an employee on social media, who has been ordered to pay an undisclosed sum in damages.

As reported by Eurogamer, the firm alleged the person had posted "excessive slanderous and insulting comments" online.

After being granted the ability to obtain the individual's information by a court, Sega reached a settlement and the individual has been ordered to delete the posts.

"We consider slanderous acts against employees, such as announcements of violent acts, threats, and intimidation, to be serious human rights issues that damage the dignity of employees and lead to a deterioration of the work environment," the publisher said.

"We do not tolerate any harassing behaviour, and in order to respect all employees and protect their human rights, we will continue to take appropriate action based on our customer harassment policy when we judge any behaviour to be malicious."

Last year, Bungie sought a similar case after a Destiny 2 player racially harassed a community manager. The individual was ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in damages.