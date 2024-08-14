Scottish Games Week hits "pause" for 2024

Scottish Games Week has hit "pause" for 2024.

Scotland's biggest B2B games event says it has cancelled this year's show due to "disruption across the video game ecosystem and political landscape in 2024."

However, the event will return in October 2025 "with a larger, more diverse programme of events supporting the whole video games ecosystem."

"Disruption across the video games ecosystem and political landscape in 2024 means that ongoing delays in funding and support have been significant," said Brian Baglow, the founder and director of Scottish Games Week.

"Rather than risk delivering something substandard, or risk the future of the event and the organisation, we're hitting pause in 2024. We will bring Scottish Games Week back in 2025, bigger better and more creative than ever."

Scottish Games Week says it is "now looking for partners, sponsors, and advisors for its return in 2025."

"With over a year to plan and organise Scottish Games Week 2025, we welcome approaches from partners of all kinds," Baglow added.