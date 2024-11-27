Scopely opens new studio in Saudi Arabia led by EA veteran

Scopely has opened a new studio in Saudi Arabia, led by EA veteran Charity Joy.

Mirai aims to utilise local talent from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region through training and development.

The studio has yet to announce what titles it will have in development, but it is currently hiring.

Joy worked at EA for three years, joining as franchise senior producer on EA Sports in 2021 before moving to Criterion as executive producer in 2022. She then became general manager in November 2023 before leaving in October 2024.

She also worked for The Walt Disney Company as production manager on Club Penguin in 2007. She went on to become creative director in 2014.

"As part of [our] ongoing ambition to build the most talent-condensed Scopely ecosystem possible, we continue to expand to new markets around the globe," said Scopely COO Eunice Lee.

"We see an incredible opportunity to invest in this emerging market and passionate talent base to build the best games possible."

Mirai CEO Charity Joy added: "Mirai is mine, and I'm ready to put my two decades of experience to work to build something impactful that will contribute to the world of games.

"I am honoured to embark on the journey of leading Mirai, aiming to build an incredible, world-class team that thrives on continuous learning and accelerates the capacity of the game development talent in the region."