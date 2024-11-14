SayGames to invest $30m in hybrid casual studios over next three years

Cross-platform games publisher SayGames has announced it will invest up to $30 million in studios globally over the next three years.

It has already allocated $10 million in funding to five studios, and aims to expand to more developers that specalise in hybrid casual gaming.

As part of its investment program, SayGames will provide studios with publishing, marketing, and analytics support in addition to assistance in HR, recruitment and legal guidance.

The publisher has seen recent success in its investment in Redux Games with its mobile title My Perfect Hotel. The game has surpassed $100 million in revenue since its August 2022 launch.

"Our vision is to create an ecosystem where studios can thrive and push the boundaries of hybrid casual gaming," said SayGames CEO Yegor Vaikhanski. "We see this investment program as an invitation to studios with bold ideas.

"Our goal is not only to provide resources but to share our knowledge, insights, and tools so that our partners can achieve their full potential. The success of My Perfect Hotel reinforces our commitment to cultivating the next generation of high-performing mobile games."