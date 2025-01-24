Skip to main content

Savvy Games hires Nika Nour as SVP and head of international business development

Nour will oversee international partnerships, provide advice on mergers, acquisitions, and investments

News by Sophie McEvoy
Savvy Games Group has appointed Nika Nour as SVP and head of international business development.

Nour will be responsible for building international partnerships and recruiting game firms to further strengthen the games industry in Saudi Arabia.

This will include providing advice on mergers, acquisitions, and investments "to support the growth of Savvy's ecosystem, and drive the growth of domestic businesses."

Prior to joining Savvy Games, Nour was head of partnerships at Genvid Entertainment. She oversaw the publishing of titles including Silent Hill: Ascension, DC Heroes United, and Borderlands Echovision Live.

Nour was also previously the executive director for the International Game Developers Association Foundation (IGDA).

Last August, Savvy Games partnered with Xsolla to strengthen Saudi Arabia and the Middle East as a global games hub.

