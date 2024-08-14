Skip to main content

SAG-AFTRA set to hold second picket tomorrow

"Our members’ work and likenesses are being exploited by AI," SAG-AFTRA said

News by Vikki Blake Contributor
The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is set to hold its second picket tomorrow.

The picket will take place from 9am until noon on Thursday August 15 at Disney Character Voices in Burbank, California, USA.

SAG-AFTRA will be represented by members of the Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating (IMA) Committee alongside other SAG-AFTRA members, labour allies, and video game fans."

"SAG-AFTRA is striking this contract so that members working in interactive media (video games) can continue earning a living doing the job they love," the organisation said.

"Our members' work and likenesses are being exploited by artificial intelligence, and video game companies have refused to offer a fair deal that addresses this existential threat."

SAG-AFTRA voted to strike at the end of July after it failed to reach an agreement with the convenience bargaining group over rights and protection concerns raised by the industry's exploration of AI technologies.

The decision to strike came after the SAG-AFTRA National Board unanimously agreed to permit its chief negotiator to call an immediate strike at will in a bid to protect voice actors fighting for job security as more and more studios explore generative AI.

