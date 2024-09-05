SAG-AFTRA secures first AI protection deal for actors with Lightspeed LA

Performers union SAG-AFTRA has made headway in securing better rights for video game actors as it enters a new partnership with Lightspeed LA.

The Tencent-owned developer signed the union's Interiim Interactive Media Agreement, which offers, among other things, protection for actors concerned about the use of AI with their voice.

SAG-AFTRA members are currently on strike, with one of the chief concerns being that game studios will have actors record lines then use AI to modify or create new material rather than bringing the performers back in.

Lightspeed LA is the first games company to sign the new agreement protecting against this, meaning that performers represented by the union can now work with the studio, despite the ongoing strikes.

"Lightspeed LA has always recognised and valued the irreplaceable role of talent, which injects creativity, innovation, and the human touch into video games," said the studio's general manager Steve Martin in a statement. "Supporting our cast is the right thing to do and there was never any hesitation to consider the performer protections that anchor this agreement.

"We want to thank Duncan Crabtree-Ireland [SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator] and everyone at SAG-AFTRA for their openness and collaboration to help deliver this agreement. On behalf of the Lightspeed LA team, we cannot wait to share the amazing world and narrative gameplay experience we are crafting with the help of our outstanding cast."

The union's Interactive Media Agreement negotiating committee chair Sarah Elmaleh added: "This strike has always been as much about the start of work with proper AI protections as it is stopping work without them. Lightspeed LA understands how crucial these protections are to the actors, and followed through with an outstanding commitment not only to this cast, but their future casts.

"They made their genuine appreciation of performers as contributors concrete and impactful. I am thrilled about this partnership and cannot wait to see what this talented team of developers and performers makes together."

Other companies SAG-AFTRA has previously negotiated with includes Activision, Blindlight, Disney, Electronic Arts, Formosa Interactive, Insomnia, Llama Productions, Take-Two Productions, VoiceWorks Productions, and WB Games.

Lightspeed LA is currently working on Last Sentinel, a narrative-focused open-world action game with veteran actor Troy Baker serving as performance director. The studio even opened a new performance capture facility for this project back in July.