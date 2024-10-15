SAG-AFTRA resumes negotiations with video games companies

After three months of strikes and industrial action, the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has agreed to resume negotiations.

In a statement, the organisation said it would meet with the convenience bargaining group next week. This group includes representatives from Activision, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices, EA, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Llama Productions, Take 2, and WB Games.

No further comment is available from either party at this time, but negotiations will resume on Wednesday October 23, 2024.

SAG-AFTRA voted to strike at the end of July after it failed to reach an agreement with the convenience bargaining group over rights and protection concerns raised by the industry's exploration of AI technologies.

Performers union SAG-AFTRA has secured agreements with the developers behind 80 upcoming games as it staged strike action over better conditions for actors, including protection against the use of AI.