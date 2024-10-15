Skip to main content

SAG-AFTRA resumes negotiations with video games companies

Negotiations will resume on October 23

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

After three months of strikes and industrial action, the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has agreed to resume negotiations.

In a statement, the organisation said it would meet with the convenience bargaining group next week. This group includes representatives from Activision, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices, EA, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Llama Productions, Take 2, and WB Games.

No further comment is available from either party at this time, but negotiations will resume on Wednesday October 23, 2024.

SAG-AFTRA voted to strike at the end of July after it failed to reach an agreement with the convenience bargaining group over rights and protection concerns raised by the industry's exploration of AI technologies.

Performers union SAG-AFTRA has secured agreements with the developers behind 80 upcoming games as it staged strike action over better conditions for actors, including protection against the use of AI.

Read this next

Vikki Blake avatar
Vikki Blake: When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.
Related topics
SAG-AFTRA Strike Union