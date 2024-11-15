SAG-AFTRA announces new agreement for video game localisation

SAG-AFTRA has announced a new agreement for video game localisation.

The Independent Interactive Localisation Agreement will cover localisation of projects scripted and released in a foreign language then dubbed into English.

As part of the agreement, performers will receive AI protections and employment opportunities. It will also provide expanded session and voiceprint options compared to SAG-AFTRA's original Localisation Agreement.

The agreement will have the same baseline terms as the Independent Interactive Media Agreement, which recently added a fourth tier for studios that have projects with a budget between $15 million and $30 million.

To qualify for the agreement, SAG-AFTRA will evaluate projects based on whether the script was initially written in a foreign language, and that the intellectual property is based outside of the US.

"This new agreement is the next step in our strategy to increase opportunities for companies that agree to reasonable AI protections," said SAG-AFTRA executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

"When companies agree to the terms SAG-AFTRA members need to keep their livelihoods sustainable, then those companies can immediately benefit from the incredible work of our performers, while recalcitrant companies' projects stagnate during the strike."

Interactive Media Agreement negotiating committee chair Sarah Elmaleh added: "Many brilliant, beloved games come to market in the US from other countries, projects which need highly skilled localising performers, and those performers absolutely deserve robust, enforceable AI protections.

"Many such companies have already signed interim localisation agreements in proud demonstration of their respect for their actors, and we hope that the updated terms in the Independent Interactive Localisation Agreement will create even more opportunities for them to collaborate with US union talent."