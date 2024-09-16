Saber Interactive secures investors to help clear debt to Embracer

Saber Interactive has secured investments from two private equity firms to help clear its debt to Embracer.

Aleph Capital Partners and Crestview Partners announced a "significant equity investment" of an undisclosed sum, to support Saber in its growth initiatives and M&A activity.

As part of the transaction Jamie Rahamim (Aleph managing director and head of media) and Brian Cassidy (Crestview president and head of media) will join Saber's board of directors.

"Aleph and Crestview is a testament to what we have built, and more importantly, to what we can still achieve in the coming years as creators and providers of some of the best game content in the world," said Saber CEO Matthew Karch.

"I have been doing this long enough to know that the most important aspect of any investment is who your partners are, and I can state with tremendous confidence that Jamie and Brian and their respective teams at Aleph and Crestview are the right fit for Saber's future.

Saber was acquired by the Embracer Group in 2020 for $525 million. In June 2023, Embracer announced a restructuring program after Savvy Games Group backed out of a $2 billion deal with the firm.

Earlier this year, Saber bought itself back from Embracer in a deal worth up to $500 million.