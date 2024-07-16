Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment "disheartened" by Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 leak

Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment say it is "disheartening" that a pirated copy of an unfinished build of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is circulating online.

In a joint statement, the companies said they were "touched by the overwhelming support" they'd received, and asked fans to "avoid this unfinished build and to not spoil the game for those excited to experience it".

According to the development team, the build circulating is "almost a year old" and is not representative of the completed game's quality.

"Our team have poured years of hard work, passion, and dedication into creating a game worthy of your hopes and expectations, and it's disheartening that many of the surprises we worked to keep secret were spoiled," the teams said via a statement posted to social media.

"We're saddened that this build, which will be almost a year old by the time we launch, is how some of our most eager fans will first experience Space Marine 2.

"Our unwavering commitment has been to deliver the best possible game for our players. This was the driving force behind our decision to spend more time on development and ensure we deliver the best experience we can.

"We're asking everyone to avoid this unfinished build and to not spoil the game for those excited to experience it for the first time at launch," the statement concludes.

"Space Marine 2 will release on September 9, and the best way to support our teams' hard work is to play the game as they've always intended."

The statement is signed by our developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment.