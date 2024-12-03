Ryosuke Yoshida leaves Ouka Studios to join Square Enix

Ouka Studios director Ryosuke Yoshida has announced that he has left the NetEase-owned developer to join Square Enix.

Yoshida shared the news on social media, saying he quit his role on October 31, and started at Square Enix this December. His exact role at the Japanese firm is unclear.

Yoshida directed Visions of Mana alongside Kenji Ozawa, with the title released last August and published by Square Enix.

A report earlier this year indicated that Ouka Studios was being shut down by NetEase, after originally launching the studio in 2020.

Prior to joining Ouka at the studio's creation, Yoshida spent over a decade at Capcom.

"We were a new studio, but we were able to release Visions of Mana," Yoshida commented about his departure from Ouka. "I am grateful to the development team and NetEase for their support. It was a very good experience."