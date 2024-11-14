Ruckus Games raises $19m in funding round led by Krafton

Texas-based studio Ruckus Games has raised $19 million in a series A funding round led by Krafton.

Bitkraft Ventures, Transcend, and Hypergryph also contributed to the round, among others.

The funding will go towards the development of Ruckus' debut game, a roster-based co-op shooter.

The studio previously raised $5.5 million in seed funding via Transcend Fund in September 2022, which enabled a 14-people team to develop a prototype over 12 months. Early playtests for the unnamed title are planned for this winter.

Ruckus was founded in 2021 by Gearbox and Riot alumni, and is led by CEO Paul Sage, formerly creative director on Borderlands 3.

He commented: "Having Krafton and Hypergryph join us is amazing. They bring not only a global reach, but as developers themselves, they bring a unique perspective to our team."

Krafton's head of corporate development Maria Park added: "We believe in the future of co-op gaming, and the Ruckus team has demonstrated incredible progress with a small team in a short period of time. They've crafted something so on-trend, with stylish action and humour, that it not only entertains but also connects players in memorable ways – a vision that strongly resonates with Krafton."