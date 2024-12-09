Rocksteady ends Suicide Squad development less than a year after release

Rocksteady Studios has confirmed it will end support for Suicide Squad less than a year after its debut.

In a blog posted to the official website, developer Rocksteady confirmed that the game's upcoming fourth season - expected to be released in the new year - will be its last.

Episode 8, slated to release on January 14, will be the final piece of post-launch content.

The game will continue to be purchasable and playable after January 2025, but there will be no additional DLC or content available going forward. The upcoming offline mode will launch on December 10, too, enabling players to access the game without an internet connection.

Warner Bros acknowledged shortly after launch that Suicide Squad "[fell] short of expectations]," added to the tough comparison with the launch of Hogwarts Legacy in the same window the previous year.

The company's Studios business (which encompasses TV, film and games) took a $200 million hit during Q1 2024, with Suicide Squad cited as a key factor, and games revenue declined 41% the following quarter (again, in part due to the title's comparison with Hogwarts Legacy).

Shortly thereafter came reports detailing various problems during Suicide Squad's development, including frequent changes in vision, perfectionist leadership, and Rocksteady's lack of experience with both multiplayer and live service games. Then, in September, Rocksteady Studios suffered a round of layoffs.