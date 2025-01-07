Skip to main content

Rocksteady cut further jobs at the end of 2024

It's unclear how many people were impacted by this second redundancy round in just three months

News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League developer Rocksteady made another round of layoffs just before the close of 2024.

It marks the second round of job cuts in just three months.

As reported by Eurogamer, half a dozen developers impacted by the cuts confirmed to our sister site that they had lost their jobs, including employees working in the programming, artistry, and QA teams.

The cuts came just weeks after the Warner Bros. subsidiary Rocksteady Studios laid off a separate round of staff in September 2024.

It's unclear how many people were impacted by the layoffs and as yet, Warner Bros. has not responded to press requests for comments.

Warner Bros acknowledged shortly after launch that Suicide Squad "[fell] short of expectations]," added to the tough comparison with the launch of Hogwarts Legacy in the same window the previous year.

Shortly thereafter came reports detailing various problems during Suicide Squad's development, including frequent changes in vision, perfectionist leadership, and Rocksteady's lack of experience with both multiplayer and live service games.

