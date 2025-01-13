Robocraft 2 developer Freejam shuts down

Robocraft 2 developer Freejam has shut down.

In a statement posted to Discord, the studio blamed "market conditions" and the costs of keeping servers going on Robocraft 2, which will now be sunsetted, along with predecessor Robocraft and Cardlife.

The sequel has already been withdrawn from Steam, where it had been available as an Early Access title.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we have to tell you all that we’re ceasing production on Robocraft 2 and closing Freejam as a studio," said one of the developers in a statement posted to Discord.

"With the current market conditions and the server costs required to keep a game like RC2 running, we’re simply unable to launch or sustain development. We will spend some time sunsetting both Robocraft 1 and 2, as well as Cardlife over the coming weeks.

"Freejam has been a family to all of us, and you have been part of that," the statement added. "Your feedback and thoughts have always driven us forward, but beyond this, the community’s passion is a massive part of what has made working at Freejam such a pleasure [...] Your time, energy, support and so, so much patience has made a world of difference. From all of us at Freejam, thank you so much for joining us on this journey."

It's unclear how many will be affected by the closure, but the studio's LinkedIn page intimates it employs between 11-50 people from its headquarters in Portsmouth, UK.

The news comes as Swedish games firm Enad Global 7 (EG7) also initiated the "wind down" of Toadman Interactive, which resulted in 69 job losses, and laid off 38 employees from Piranha Games.

In the first two weeks of 2025 alone, over 150 developers have lost their jobs, including cuts at Splash Damage and Jar of Sparks.